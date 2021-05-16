Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 million-$15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.85 million.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SENS opened at $1.92 on Friday. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52.
Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.63). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,953,906 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $10,502,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas A. Roeder sold 4,892,388 shares of Senseonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $11,692,807.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.
