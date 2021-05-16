Sentinel Achieves Market Cap of $38.38 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. In the last week, Sentinel has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0192 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $38.38 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000185 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.