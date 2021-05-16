Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO Sells $391,443.70 in Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) CEO David P. Tusa sold 24,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $391,443.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,636.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $16.35 on Friday. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.17 million and a P/E ratio of 233.60.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Sharps Compliance from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMED. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 84,926 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 86.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sharps Compliance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

