Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.83.

NYSE SHLX opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.01%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLX. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

