Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2927 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.50.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile
