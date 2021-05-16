Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Plans $0.29 Dividend

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2927 per share on Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SIHBY opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Profile

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.

