Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $79.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

