SHPING (SHPING) Market Cap Tops $3.54 Million

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $3.54 million and $801,472.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SHPING has traded down 23.1% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00087582 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00020487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $496.25 or 0.01086431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00063223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.36 or 0.00114636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,108,179 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

