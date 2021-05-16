Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage drug development company. It develops and markets drugs for the treatment of cancer. The product pipeline consists of SRA737 and SRA141. SRA737 is an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, a key cell cycle checkpoint and central regulator of the DNA Damage Response network. SRA141 is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of cell division cycle 7kinase. Sierra Oncology, Inc., formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc., is headquatered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Sierra Oncology alerts:

SRRA opened at $17.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. The company has a market cap of $217.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.31. Sierra Oncology has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $20.43.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRRA. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 2,626.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sierra Oncology by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in Sierra Oncology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 318,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,164,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.