Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. Sierra Wireless updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIR opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $549.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday. National Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

