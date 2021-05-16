Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.08 million.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. Sierra Wireless has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.36.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Sierra Wireless from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered Sierra Wireless from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.46.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

