Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 37.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,473,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $45,457,784. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.44 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.71 and its 200 day moving average is $352.25. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

