Signaturefd LLC Has $186,000 Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU opened at $309.01 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $132.33 and a 1-year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $279.31 and a 200-day moving average of $222.20.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KSU. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.07.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

