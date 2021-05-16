Signaturefd LLC Purchases 760 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marine Products were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Marine Products by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marine Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marine Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

Shares of MPX opened at $17.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.92 million, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 57.83%.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.