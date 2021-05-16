Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 11.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $1,413,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $43,427,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $124.83 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

