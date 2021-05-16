Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 62,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $60.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

