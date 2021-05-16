Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 842 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 44.7% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 32,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14,642.9% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $120.25 and a twelve month high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

