Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 3,650 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hatton Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,695,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 8,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $74.06 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

