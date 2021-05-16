Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,751,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after buying an additional 683,400 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,041,000 after buying an additional 467,770 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after buying an additional 72,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 825,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,524,000 after buying an additional 131,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock traded up $3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,657. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $68.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.