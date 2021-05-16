Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price target hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.00.

NASDAQ SIMO opened at $65.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.76. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $182.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 40.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,429 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

