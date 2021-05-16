Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

SBTX opened at $26.52 on Friday. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.69 and a one year high of $63.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.55.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.