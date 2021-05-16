SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

SilverCrest Metals Inc (CVE:SIL)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$8.08 and last traded at C$8.52. Approximately 246,455 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 156,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.56.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIL shares. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -83.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

