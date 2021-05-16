SingularityNET Price Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (AGI)

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded 16.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One SingularityNET coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $326.12 million and $17.31 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00089089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $520.31 or 0.01103336 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00065423 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00113909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,960,875 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.