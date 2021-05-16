Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €110.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SIX2 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €112.50 ($132.35).

SIX2 opened at €120.30 ($141.53) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €113.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €100.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -169.92. Sixt has a 12 month low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 12 month high of €122.10 ($143.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

