Siyata Mobile (SYTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 17th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ SYTA opened at $8.96 on Friday. Siyata Mobile has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.75.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

