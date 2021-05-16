SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.70. SJW Group posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 7.71%.

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SJW Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SJW Group by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SJW opened at $62.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.31. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.40%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

