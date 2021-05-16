Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.46 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.11.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $4,765,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 527,576 shares of company stock worth $20,279,977 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SKX stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. 1,259,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,165. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.32 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $53.14.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

