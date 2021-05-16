Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) traded up 10.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.16 and last traded at $15.13. 89,993 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,214,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.73.

SKLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Skillz in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skillz from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Skillz from $28.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Skillz from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.93.

Get Skillz alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $67.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Skillz Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Paradise sold 8,402,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $196,122,892.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,601,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,153,595.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kent Wakeford sold 42,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $991,133.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,640,190 shares in the company, valued at $38,282,034.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,424,095 shares of company stock valued at $243,298,377.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Skillz in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Skillz in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Skillz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Skillz in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. 45.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.