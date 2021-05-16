Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

SNMRF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Snam in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of SNMRF opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.47. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95.

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,727 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

