SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SOFTBANK CORP. is engaged in providing telecommunication services. The Company’s business segments include: Mobile Communication, Broadband Infrastructure, Fixed-line Communication, Internet Culture and Others. It provides mobile communication services and sells attached cellular phone terminals, high-speed Internet access services, Internet protocol (IP) phone services and contents, fixed communication service, Internet advertising business, operation of various electronic commerce sites, provision of membership services, distribution of software and peripheral devices for personal computers and the operation of Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks-related business. SOFTBANK CORP. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SFTBY. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SoftBank Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SoftBank Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of SFTBY opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. SoftBank Group has a 52-week low of $20.58 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.35 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.34.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Brightstar. The SoftBank Vision Fund and Other SBIA-Managed Funds is involved in investment activities.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SoftBank Group (SFTBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.