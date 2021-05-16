SP Asset Management Acquires 100 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Twilio were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.17.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 4,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $1,970,418.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 203,935 shares of company stock worth $79,447,071. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO opened at $299.40 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.40. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

