SP Asset Management Has $410,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 94.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the period. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $215,139,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,780,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,135,000 after buying an additional 2,753,985 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. William Blair downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,308,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $30,290,964.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,737,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,121,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $12,861,988.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

