SP Asset Management Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SP Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,363 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.3% of SP Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 44,364.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,278.38 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,339.00 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.03, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,242.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,958.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,504.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

