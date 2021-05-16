Space Cow Boy (SCB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,901.00

Space Cow Boy (CURRENCY:SCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Space Cow Boy has a total market cap of $285,151.97 and approximately $1,901.00 worth of Space Cow Boy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Space Cow Boy coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.73 or 0.00017642 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Space Cow Boy has traded 26.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Space Cow Boy

Space Cow Boy (SCB) is a coin. Space Cow Boy’s total supply is 82,315 coins and its circulating supply is 32,647 coins. Space Cow Boy’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

According to CryptoCompare, “Space Cowboy aims to be the NFT platform for digital art and assets related to the theme of sci-fi, bulls, and space meme. “

Space Cow Boy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Space Cow Boy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Space Cow Boy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Space Cow Boy using one of the exchanges listed above.

