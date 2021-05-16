SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock opened at $108.82 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.49 and a 12-month high of $109.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.58.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

