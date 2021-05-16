Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Brokerages expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to announce $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.10 million and the highest is $3.44 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $26.25 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $56.28 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $119.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 768.15% and a negative return on equity of 93.43%.

SPRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.38. Spero Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $23.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after purchasing an additional 654,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $2,400,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,584.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

