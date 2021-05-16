Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.300-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.89.

SR stock opened at $75.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.69, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Spire will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Spire’s payout ratio is 69.15%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

