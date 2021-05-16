SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Get SPX alerts:

SPXC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.50.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $63.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $66.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $397.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.17 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. SPX’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,776,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,968,000 after acquiring an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPX by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,508,000 after purchasing an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SPX during the 4th quarter valued at $27,058,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in SPX by 803.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 537,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SPX by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,926,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,578,000 after purchasing an additional 308,849 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.