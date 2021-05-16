Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 670 ($8.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 629 ($8.22) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 544.83 ($7.12).

LON:STAN opened at GBX 507 ($6.62) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 533.20 ($6.97). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 499.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 471.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 9,961 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70), for a total transaction of £51,099.93 ($66,762.39).

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

