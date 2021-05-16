Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $15.18 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 2.5% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.7% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 12.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 121,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 331.5% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 16,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.1% during the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.9% during the first quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $246.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.02 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other PayPal news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares in the company, valued at $45,106,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,766,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

