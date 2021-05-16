Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,727 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after acquiring an additional 118,560 shares during the last quarter. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,811,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,166,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,156,000 after acquiring an additional 663,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,160,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,933,000 after acquiring an additional 276,376 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.92.

NYSE:CPT opened at $122.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.68. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $81.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

