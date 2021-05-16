Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 86 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 120,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,745,000 after acquiring an additional 53,746 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 281.8% during the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 21,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 6.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 7,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $952,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $6,071,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $301.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.54, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $177.92 and a 1 year high of $303.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen began coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

