State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,000 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $46,685,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,018,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,228,000 after acquiring an additional 597,074 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 375.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,723,000 after acquiring an additional 338,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,176,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,489,000 after acquiring an additional 296,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 407.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 363,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,915,000 after acquiring an additional 291,796 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus boosted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.13.

Shares of NYSE ADS opened at $120.60 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $127.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

