State of Michigan Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,108,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,958,000 after acquiring an additional 912,704 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at $61,328,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $9,558,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $8,531,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

MAN opened at $123.56 on Friday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.33 and a 12 month high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.24.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.17. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAN. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ManpowerGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

