State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 15,394 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of FLS opened at $43.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

