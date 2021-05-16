State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total transaction of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CCMP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price objective on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.13.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $154.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.49. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.