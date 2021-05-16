State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 3,754.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in CoreLogic by 386.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CoreLogic stock opened at $79.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.77 and a 52-week high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $422.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

