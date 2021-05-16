State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.62 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.2% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,799,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,693,000 after buying an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 691,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 636,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,170,000 after buying an additional 254,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPSC opened at $96.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.05, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.80 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $83.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $2,002,802.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total transaction of $642,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,922,663.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,097 shares of company stock worth $4,041,132. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

