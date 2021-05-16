State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 576 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in KB Home were worth $2,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a twelve month low of $23.57 and a twelve month high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 19.17%.

In related news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $3,031,303.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.87.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

