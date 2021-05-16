State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,387 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.14% of Domtar worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UFS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domtar in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domtar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UFS. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domtar from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

Shares of UFS opened at $54.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

