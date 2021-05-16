State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,268 Shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 8,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $27.29 on Friday. TrueBlue, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $29.90. The stock has a market cap of $968.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average is $20.69.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $458.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $432,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $845,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,806,552.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,558 shares of company stock worth $2,363,547. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

